Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Salvation Army has started a new text campaign for those who would like to help those affected by the deadly December tornadoes.
FOX10 is working to help Heal the Heartland. If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.
Message and data rates may apply. For more details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.