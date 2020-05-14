Mobile County Health Department officials say they're now getting word of a jump in cases in one particular part of Mobile County.
The health department monitors cases in zip codes.
Officials have been saying some of the highest number of cases have been in the central part of the county, but, now, they're starting to see them further south.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "I heard from a health care provider in southern Mobile today that they are just now starting to see multiple positive PCR results come back in their community, so places down along our southern border: Coden, Bayou la Batre, folks that live in Theodore or Dauphin Island."
PCR's are nasal swab tests.
Murphree says it appears these cases are starting a lot later and it looks like things may be heating up there now.
She especially reminds everyone there to follow the public health orders.
