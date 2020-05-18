Mobile County Health Department officials are now releasing information on people who test positive for COVID-19 but don't show symptoms.
As of Monday morning, the department reported 1,738 cases of the virus.
In the afternoon news conference, Dr. Rendi Murphree said the department has added a new category, the number of cases where the person is asymptomatic.
Right now, it's just under 8 percent.
Murphree also answered a question about the protocol if a restaurant or business has a positive case with an employee.
She said, when any new case is diagnosed, officials first try to contact the employee.
Murphree said, "The Mobile County Health Department disease investigators will call them, and will ask them about their health, about their underlying medical conditions, about their symptoms, about where they have been during their infectious period. They will identify the names and contact information on people that they've been within six feet from for fifteen minutes or more regardless of whether they were wearing a face covering not."
Then the person is advised to stay home and monitor symptoms, but get medical care if there are complications.
The number of deaths reached the 100 mark late Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.