Trattoria Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Spanish Fort was shut down indefinitely by the health department Friday.
The restaurant defied Governor Kay Ivey's "Safer at Home" order which went into effect Thursday. The order prohibits restaurants from allowing patrons to dine-in.
The restaurant initially made a post on it's Facebook page earlier this week about re-opening. Many restaurant owners have expressed dismay over the past few days after Governor Ivey announced Tuesday that all retail stores would re-open but restaurants would remain with only take-out or curbside service.
The restaurant announced it would open for patrons to sit in and eat Friday at 11 am.
When the restaurant opened, the people poured in to the popular Baldwin County restaurant.
“It feels good you know. It’s about freedom. It’s about getting out and supporting local businesses,” said Chase Bitowf, who was sitting at Trattoria and eating.
Patrons weren't actually eating inside of the restaurant. Tables were set up on the back patio.
Bitowf said he was happy to get out for a bite to eat. He believes it's time for the state to re-open and he said he supports any local business that feels the need to defy this order.
“It was very important to me, to kind of put my money where my mouth is. I’ve been complaining about it long enough. I figured I’d come out and do something about it,” he explained.
The cars were rolling in this afternoon and the line was getting longer until shortly after noon when the health department came in to shut the business down.
An owner told FOX 10 news, they were paying close attention to the wording of the order, specifically where it says that people shouldn't "dine-in" at the restaurant.
The Health Department also took it to the Stagecoach Cafe in Stockton, where reports suggested they'd be open for dine-in eating as well.
“Health Dept came by to see if we were open and blowing and going and we assured them that we would never do anything to break the law," said Owner Joyce Overstreet.
Overstreet even went as far as putting a sign outside of her restaurant that reads, 'Kay, let my people go...or else send me $500.00"
“As far as I’m concerned, the stay at home order has done its job and it’s time for all of us, not just half of us. It is time for us to go back to work,” Overstreet said.
Trattoria's was back open for take out this evening.
Stagecoach Cafe will continue serving take out as well.
