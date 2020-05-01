As we move into the first weekend of Governor Kay Ivey's "Safer at Home" order, we are keeping a close eye on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The number of cases in Mobile County jumped by 24 in a 24-hour period since Thursday.
The number of deaths has jumped as well by four to 57.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said Friday among those reported deaths, so far, at least 21 are at long term care facilities.
That's a little less than 40 percent.
She also talked about how the department responds once a case is reported in one of those facilities.
Dr. Murphree said, "During COVID, if we have one resident or one health care worker in a facility that has COVID, we treat that as a cluster, as an outbreak, and we immediately start consulting with the facility."
She also says the zip code maps with the highest number of patients with COVID are heavily influenced by outbreaks in long term care facilities.
Also Friday state health officials report another death in Baldwin County.
That brings the number to four.
