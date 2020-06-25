The Mobile County Health Department now has an avenue for people to file complaints about businesses when they see workers not wearing masks or violating health order rules.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department said officials are getting complaints about people who work at businesses, like food handlers at restaurants not wearing masks.
The website is ISComplaints@mchd.org
It's listed as inspection services complaints.
Murphree said, "A month or two months ago, we didn't have the band width to respond to all of the snitch reports is what I call them for the lack of a better word. But when people were, you know, tattletaling on folks in the community, we just didn't have the band width to respond to that. We have developed some teams and some capacity to consult with these businesses by phone."
She says health department officials likely won't be issuing a citation or violation, that its up to law enforcement to do enforcement.
Murphree said the health department wants to inform and educate businesses.
