Though there are few cases in the U.S. top health leaders say it’s no longer a question of if, but when, the coronavirus will spread here as containment becomes more difficult in other countries.
With more than 2,700 dead and 80,000 sickened by the Coronavirus around the world, health leaders say the disease spreading within the united states is inevitable.
"The immediate risk to the general American public remains low. But as we have warned, that has the potential to change quickly," said Alex Azar, Health and Human Services Secretary.
Reports show the number of people infected in the U.S. is now up to 57.
The CDC says 12 of those cases are travel related, two are from person-to-person spread in the U.S. and 43 are Americans who were evacuated and sent to back to America from either Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.
So far there have not been any deaths from the Coronavirus in the U.S.
As the CDC prepares for a possible outbreak public health leaders say hospitals and schools around the country should too.
"Current global circumstances suggest it's likely that this virus will cause a pandemic,” said Dr.
Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC.
The first batch of an experimental vaccine for the Coronavirus has been shipped to the University of Nebraska Medical Center where it will be tested on one of the Americans who was sent back to the U.S. after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
Experts say a larger trial is expected by April.
The experimental vaccine was developed in just 42 days which health experts say is a breakthrough.
However even if the trial is successful it could be up to a year or more before a vaccine is available.
