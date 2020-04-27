What will Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announce at her news conference Tuesday morning?
Will she extend the stay at home order, or allow it to expire?
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mobile is now over 900, and Mobile County Health Department officials say they are seeing a jump, on average, of about 30 to 40 cases per day.
They talked Tuesday about an intensified effort to try to control the spread of coronavirus in congregate settings.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said there are cluster investigations going on in six long term care centers and one detention center, but didn't identify them.
Murphree said, "We are taking some very aggressive measures by recommending that these facilities greatly expand the PCR testing for COVID-19 in their staff and in their residents because we know there is quite a bit of asymptomatic infection out there."
PCR tests are swab tests.
Murphree did say there are 31 long term care facilities in Mobile that do not have COVID patients.
And of the 42 deaths, as of Monday afternoon, she said the number of people who have died outside the hospital or long term care facilities from COVID is in the single digits.
