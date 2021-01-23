MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Shortages of the COVID-19 vaccine has caused frustration across the country for both health experts and people hoping to be vaccinated.
Health leaders in Mobile County say it’s a problem that starts at the top.
“The issue in the pipeline really starts at the manufacturers,” said Dr. Scott Chavers.
Like so many cities across the country and state, Mobile County has hit a wall when it comes to rollout.
MCHD forced to hit pause on first-time vaccinations as availability sees a critical decline.
“They (manufacturers) are running critically short on raw materials which is delaying vaccine availability in the state of Alabama.”
Dr. Chavers says MCHD’s current vaccine supply is for second doses only.
“We have received very little vaccine this week from Alabama Department of Public Health.”
New shipments of vaccine aren’t expected until mid next week.
“The frustrating thing to us is although we have the people, we have the process, we have the protocol, we don’t have the product to actually put in people’s arms.”
Growing frustration at the local level has been met with a hopeful perspective from the nation’s top infectious disease expert.
This week Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects most Americans to be vaccinated by the middle of this year.
“Dr. Fauci’s projections are predicated on the availability of two additional manufacturers getting their vaccines approved,” said Dr. Chavers.
Those two manufacturers being AstraZeneca, which Dr. Chavers says has the largest allotment of vaccine at 300 million doses, and Johnson and Johnson which would only require one dose, allowing twice the number of people to be vaccinated.
Both vaccines are still undergoing clinical trials in the U.S.
The next vaccine clinic in Mobile county is expected to take place on January 27th at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.
MCHD is no longer doing appointments.
Vaccines will be administered on a first come first serve basis for:
• Individuals 75 years of age and older,
• First responders,
• Healthcare workers with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients,
• Health related-occupations with direct exposure to COVID-19-infected patients,
• Clergy, pastors, and ministers with direct patient contact with hospital credentials.
For more information, please consult www.mchd.org or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Check the website frequently, as vaccine clinic will be scheduled as soon as the additional vaccine is received.
