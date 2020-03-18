MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold said Wednesday that the federal government is the reason there is a lack of COVID-19 testing in the area.
According to Dr. Eichold, a very small number of testing kits are being sent to Mobile County.
"The reason we are not doing more testing is we do not have personal protective equipment (PPE) and we do not have the kits. Those are controlled by the federal government. "
Eichold said the supplies are distributed by the Strategic National Stockpile, which is managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. A plane with the supplies landed in Montgomery on Wednesday, and Eichold said those test kits will be going to patients who meet the CDC guidelines for coronavirus testing.
"We were ready to set up and do testing Monday had we had PPE and had we had the test kits. It's not a lack of desire or will on the Mobile County Health Department or the Alabama Department of Public Health," he said.
He said MCHD even tried to get testing kits from a private company.
"All we can do is keep requesting and the requests are in. We tried to go to the commercial side and buy them commercially from private laboratory companies and they do not have them. This is not a lack of political will, it is a lack of material supplies."
According to Dr. Eichold, the department will be ready to set up a mass testing site once it has the supplies to do so.
As of Wednesday evening, there are 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama. None of those patients are in Mobile County.
