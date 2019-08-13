According to the National Weather Service, the heat index in Mobile reached up to 119 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday.
Unfortunately, even when it's that hot, it's inevitable for some people to have to be out in the heat.
One group that still practices outside is bands. BC Rain band practices after school Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6:30.
Band Director Kendall Forde said their practices begin inside but the majority takes place outside on a field.
"We're in the south, you cannot avoid the heat. It's going to be hot. So in order to be prepared for that first game. They have to be introduced to the heat," Forde explained.
Forde said he and his staff take the heat very seriously. He said each student carries a camelback water pack that holds at least 2 liters of water and he's infused 20 minute breaks into their practices in addition to several other things he's included to beat the heat.
"I have coolers and ice that I have throughout the entire day," said Forde."I also purchased a tent so I can take it outside to my small practice field as well as my large practice field."
In addition, Forde requires band students to dress in cool clothing during practice.
"White t-shirts, they have to wear some type of hat to keep the sun out of their eyes, they have to wear a water-pack," he added.
Meanwhile in Downtown Mobile, it's a similar story. People working outside and others who park and walk to their jobs deal with the heat too.
Judge Karlos Finley was headed to the courthouse when we caught up with him. He said it's especially hard to deal with the heat in dress clothes.
"Of course when you go to the courthouse, there's decorum that's established so you have to be properly dressed," Finley said. "It's just a part of living in the city of Mobile."
Electrical workers downtown said they work outside throughout the entire summer and needless to say, it's hot! One worker told FOX 10 news, hydration is a huge part of maintaining out there. He said frequent breaks help as well.
"We take one in the morning, lunch time and then one in the afternoon. Try to stay cool."
FOX 10 news reached out to Providence Hospital about heat related illnesses. Representatives told us the number of heat exhaustion cases coming into their emergency room are less this year than last year. However, they say folks should still be on guard.
Doctors at Providence said there are more than 600 heat related deaths a year and all or most of them could be prevented. They said the heat is more dangerous to young children and the elderly.
University Hospital sent us this statement:
"August is one of the hottest months in the Mobile area, with heat index temperatures reaching triple digits. Heat-related illnesses can cause organ failure, brain damage and even death if not treated quickly. Learn ways to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke in children and adults, recognize the symptoms and risk factors, and know when you should seek medical treatment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.