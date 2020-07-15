Heat related emergencies up in Baldwin County

In South Alabama, we’re no stranger to heat.
But with four heat advisories in less than a week period, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency says keeping cool is also staying safe.
Baldwin EMA says they’ve seen a spike in heat related emergencies, from heat stroke and exhaustion to people getting caught in storms while trying to keep cool in the water.
“Hydrate, use sunscreen, stay cool, and if you have an area to hang out and chill out for a few minutes, we encourage you to do that," said Zach Hood, Baldwin EMA Director.
The EMA is even preparing to provide relief for county health officials, as they battle the heat outside providing COVID testing to the community.
