BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A heavily-tattooed man, who feared his facial art might affect his chances at a fair trial, has been convicted of two slayings.
News outlets report an East Baton Rouge Parish jury found 29-year-old William Bottoms, Jr. guilty Friday of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2017 double shooting of 29-year-old Muhammad Hussain and 23-year-old Dedrick Williams. St. Helena Parish sheriff’s deputies found the men in a vehicle abandoned in a field.
Authorities were able to tie Bottoms to the killings after dashcam footage showed a deputy helping him when his vehicle ran out of gas. It’s believed the video was taken shortly before the shootings occurred.
Bottoms showed no emotion when the verdict was read. Ad hoc Judge Bruce Bennett sentenced him to two consecutive life terms.
