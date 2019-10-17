There's currently a heavy presence of Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies on Old Hubbard Road near Phillipsville Road.
Multiple deputies have their guns drawn and a SWAT Unit appears to be on scene.
According to an official at the scene, a man is barricaded inside of a home with a gun. Officials say they are trying to reach a peaceful resolution.
This is a developing story.
