MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said it experienced several sanitary sewer overflows as Hurricane Barry brought heavy rain and flooding to the area.
MAWSS said an estimated 80,680 gallons of sewage went into Three Mile Creek, Eslava Creek, and Miller Creek. All overflows have been stopped.
The Mobile County Health Department said all seafood harvested in these creeks and waters downstream should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Heavy rain from Hurricane Barry causes sewer overflows in Mobile County
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Location
|Estimated Gallons
|Receiving Water
|Siena Vista Drive
|145
|Three Mile Creek
|Mill Street at Julian Street
|200
|Three Mile Creek
|Tonlours Drive
|12,000
|Three Mile Creek
|Lubel Avenue
|230
|Three Mile Creek
|Johnston Avenue
|10,800
|Eslava Creek
|Westwood Street
|16,200
|Eslava Creek
|Westwood Street
|540
|Eslava Creek
|Demouy Avenue
|36,000
|Eslava Creek
|Westwood Street
|2,325
|Eslava Creek
|Conti Street
|2,200
|Eslava Creek
|Augusta Drive
|40
|Miller Creek
