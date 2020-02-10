STOCKTON, Ala. (WALA)-- Rising waters are forcing people living in the delta to act fast.
People living along the Tensaw in Stockton have already noticed a big difference in just a day.
"It's what they're sending down from north when you go up north they're opening all the gates between here and Wetumpka and on up the river. I mean you got I think three locks between here and there," said Cameron Byrd.
While they’re keeping a close eye on the water, they can only guess what the river will do.
"I've seen it jump as far as a foot in a half in one day on the river before.. so depending on how much they're letting come down."
Feulner Stuart has started moving things up and tying stuff down as the river swells.
“Get everything out from under the house because it’ll get about 6 feet under the house. You gotta get everything that you don’t want floated off,” said Stuart.
Nails on the stilts of his house are his gauge for how high the water has come up before.
People living along the Tensaw have already noticed the Delta come up about a foot from Sunday.
Neighbors say the river just went down last week after coming up about waist deep.
“You can see the water line from the last river rise.”
Stuart believes this time next week they’ll be six feet under.
They say it’s just part of living on the river and they understand.
“If they don’t open up the dams up there then everybody will get flooded out up there.”
For them, it’s worth it.
"Love it out here. Like I said, we try to not let the high water get to us as much as possible but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."
Depending on how bad it gets Stuart says it could take weeks for the water to come back down to normal.
