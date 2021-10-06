BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - Downtown Brewton saw a washout after storms pounded the area Tuesday night.

Freddie McMillan owns Drexell and Honeybee’s restaurant on Lee Street and says he was up early Wednesday morning checking on his business.

“I got here about 4:30 this morning and there was no water up this far," said McMillan. "So what I did was I put tarps and sandbags in front of all of the doors and taped everything as much as I could.”

By 10 a.m., Murder Creek had flooded closing the Mildred St. bridge, and sending some water into McMillan’s restaurant.

“If it falls out now everything will be fine," said McMillan. "If it stays up the next hour or two heaven knows."

Less than a mile away residents on Palmer Street had problems of their own. Water from the creek made the road impassable, forcing residents to walk through the woods to check on their pets and loved ones. Ruby Salter arrived just in time to see neighbors helping her mom out of the flooded streets.

“I’m very thankful," said Salter. "We’ve always had a good strong community and they’ve always helped."

Salter grew up here and says flooding has always been a problem in the neighborhood

“We used to come home from school and get off the bus and water is up to the windows," said Salter.

Now after helping her mom out of the knee-high water she says it’s time for a change.

“I’ve got to get momma from down here because it’s not safe anymore,” said Salter. "It happens too often and she needs to be out from around here.”

The Brewton Police Department says six or seven roads have been closed within city limits leaving several businesses closed for the day. Everyone says right now all they can do is wait.

“Wait for it to go down, clean everything up, rebuild and start all over again," said McMillan.