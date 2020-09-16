MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is currently experiencing multiple sanitary sewer overflows as a result widespread power outages and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Sally, officials reported Wednesday. The waterways affected are Dog River and Eslava Creek.
They say a complete list of overflow locations and volumes will be provided once the overflows have stopped.
MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant.
According to officials, during heavy rains, storm water infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow. Though highly diluted, the wastewater enters storm drains that lead directly to creeks and streams.
Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed.
