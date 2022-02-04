MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Monroe County Road Department and the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency have announced several road closures in the wake of heavy rains from recent storms.
The roads include:
Excel/Frisco Highway
Deer Creek Road
Bailey Road
Monroe Station Road
Watson Road
Walker Creek Road
Perryville Road
Cow Ford Road
These roads are expected to remain closed at least through next week, EMA officials said in a Facebook post. Road closed signs have been put in place and people are urged not to remove them, officials said.
In addition, several other county roads have washes that are partially blocking the roads. These have been marked with barrels and drivers are urged to proceed with caution on these roadways, officials said.
