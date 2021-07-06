Heavy rains overnight caused some problems in Orange Beach Tuesday, July 6, 2021. One neighborhood there seeing floodwaters rise to the doorsteps of some homes. Nathan Townsend said he’s only seen it worse once before.

“Just after Sally,” Townsend said, referring to Hurricane Sally which hit the area in 2020.

Townsend wasn’t prepared for what he saw when he woke. His home had been turned into a waterfront lot. He wasn’t alone. While his home is built on piers, others on the block are not.

“Overnight and all morning, we got heavy rain…heavy. I mean, it was multiple inches,” recalled Orange Beach resident, Brenda Shank.

Up to six inches of rain fell in the Bear Point area according to Fox Ten’s Jason Smith. Homes on Mobile and Gulf Avenues between Low Drive and Bayshore Drive saw the biggest problem. This area is prone to flooding because many of the homes are built near ground level and in somewhat of a bowl.

“I have a friend of mine that doesn’t live here full time…owns a place on the road here. We heard some water was getting collected in his yard and he asked me to come down and take a couple pictures for him,” said Will Bryant.

The city installed lift stations in the neighborhood to help alleviate the flooding problem. City officials said those pumps failed to work Tuesday morning, allowing more water than usual to back up into people’s yards. It’s a problem they plan to address.

“What we are going to do is upgrade the pumps, try and find a grinder system to eliminate the trash before it gets to the pumps and then we’re going to regrade, hopefully, some of the piping,” explained Orange Beach mayor, Tony Kennon.

It will just take time for the city’s portable pumps to help the water recede. In the meantime, some residents will just make the best of a bad situation.

“We’re probably going to go for a few days and have a little staycation here in town, so we’ll just rent a condo and let the water recede and just start cleaning up the yard,” Townsend said.

The city said parts have already been ordered to fix the existing pumps. The portable ones will stay here as long as they’re needed. Mayor Tony Kennon said he hopes a more permanent solution can be implemented in the next three to four months.