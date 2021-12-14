ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter crashed on Interstate 10 just west of New Orleans early Tuesday afternoon.

The Bell 407 helicopter went down on the eastbound span of the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. John Parish around 12:35 p.m.

Traffic on I-10 eastbound is diverted to US Highway 51 near the crash site. I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted to Highway 51.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

