MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several downtown streets were closed Sunday as crews worked to replace the spire on the RSA Battle House Tower.
Mobile Police officers kept the streets clear as a helicopter lifted metal pieces of the spire to the top of the 745-foot skyscraper.
The spire was taken down in March as part of a project maintaining the top of Alabama's tallest building.
