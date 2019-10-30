Tornado victims in Mobile County will be getting a little extra help for cleanup.
That comes following action by the Mobile County Commission Wednesday morning.
County commissioners voted to allow the Public Works Department to help with cleanup by picking up storm debris and branches put out in front of homes.
County Commissioner Connie Hudson said, ”What I’ve asked the county to do is to step up and, as people will take that tornado related debris and put it in the right of way so the county can come pick that up, in the county right of way areas."
The county is also sponsoring a Clean Sweep Program on Friday and Saturday.
Here is more information from Mobile County:
Two-Day Operation Clean Sweep Event Scheduled for This Week,
Tornado Victims Can Dispose of Debris on Friday
Mobile County residents will get the chance to dispose of unwanted household items and yard debris twice this week, during the Operation Clean Sweep Event to be held at the Irvington Landfill (located at 7195 Half Mile Road) on the following days:
Friday, November 1, 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (for tornado victims only); and
Saturday, November 2, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Open to all Mobile County residents, Operation Clean Sweep is a FREE community clean-up event that gives the public the opportunity to work cooperatively with county officials and community service workers, in an effort to make cleaner neighborhoods.
Items being accepted are furniture, clothing, scrap metal and appliances, household items, yard debris, phones, microwaves, electronics, tires (restrictions apply). However, items excluded for disposal are waste oil, oil filters, junk cars & boats, dead animals, pressure tanks of any kind, explosives, aerosol cans, household garbage, tubed TVs, computer monitors and roofing. (see attached flyer).
There will be a crew at the site to help residents unload vehicles. Two boom trucks will be working simultaneously to load the materials onto dump trucks for disposal at another site.
Operation Clean Sweep is a county wide program that encourages neighbors, groups and communities to work together – from picking up garbage on the side of the road to clearing junk out of homeowner’s yards – and the county will provide a central location where trash can be disposed. Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Department invites citizens to sign up for an Operation Clean Sweep effort in their neighborhood. All it takes is for a group of 12 or more residents to be interested, select a team captain and call 574-STOP (7867).
