Help on way for those displaced by Sally

More than 100 million dollars in federal assistance is headed to the Gulf Coast as recovery efforts continue weeks after Sally hit.
Many families in our area are still without a place to go, after the storm damaged or destroyed their homes.
If you are one of them, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure you know your options.
Registration is still open for FEMA assistance, National Flood Insurance Program claims, and U.S. Small Business Administration loans.
SBA loans aren’t just for business owners.
These low interest loans are also here to help renters and homeowners with what insurance won’t cover, or to help offset high deductibles.
“It’s a lot faster cash flow, and in some cases you’re able to get a small business loan and as your insurance settlement comes in, pay the loan with your insurance settlement,” said Zach Hood, Baldwin EMA Director.
So far, more than 40 million dollars’ worth of home loans through the program have been approved.
32 million dollars and counting has also been approved for housing assistance.
While the process may be frustrating, Baldwin EMA says its worth staying the course even if you get discouraged.
“It should be looked at as pending, not necessarily denied. Its usually needing insurance documentation, home repair spreadsheet of cost compared to what your insurance did or did not cover,” said Hood.
You are still eligible for FEMA assistance even if you’ve already started repairing your home.
Just make sure you save any receipts and invoices for all storm related damage.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is November 19.
You can apply online, by mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362.
For details on what you may need for your application, click here.
