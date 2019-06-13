It’s baby season on the Gulf Coast! Baby animals, that is! Birds, squirrels, deer are all having babies — and, they can get separated from their families. The folks at the Environmental Studies Center remind us how to help reunite babies with their parents.
The Environmental Studies Center is Open for tours all summer. For more information, call 221-5000 or you can go to www.mcpsesc.com.
