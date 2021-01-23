Henry “Hank” Aaron, whose dramatic chase of the Major League home run record in 1974 made him a baseball legend, died Friday at his home in Atlanta.
Henry Louis Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1934. He headed a long list of outstanding players who came from that Gulf Coast city — Satchel Paige, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith among them.
More of Aaron’s story can be found on the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail. Founded in 2006, the trail recognizes historic contributions of African Americans in the Port City.
The goal is to share Mobile’s multicultural legacy through stories —perhaps not yet heard.
"What we like to do with the trail is tell the stories that don't get the Wikipedia, or not on Google,” Karlos Finley, DFFAAHT President, explains.
During an interview FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon, Finley talked about the Hank Aaron Playground and Park, one of the more recent trail markers.
“Hank went to Central High School, my mother was his teacher, and he was recruited and signed to the Milwaukee Braves initially by our next door neighbor Mr. Ed Scott who eventually went to the Boston Red Sox.”
The Hank Aaron marker is in Toulminville and shows his batting stats with the famous picture of Aaron hitting his 715th home run April 8, 1974 that broke Babe Ruth’s record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.