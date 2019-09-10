MOBILE, ALA (WALA) -- A hero is finally on his way home more than 25,000 days since Master Sergeant James Gerald Cates was listed as killed in action in the Korean War.
For years, his remains had been interred as an "unknown soldier" at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Recent DNA testing identified him.
The flight from Atlanta was delayed multiple times on Tuesday because of sour weather in Georiga.
It was originally supposed to land at 7:30, but now it could land after midnight.
The Patriot Guard Riders were out stationed for hours wanting to make sure Cates gets a hero's homecoming, but sadly because the delayed flight they had to stand down for the night.
Cates' body was listed as unknown for years until advancements in technology allowed him to be identified on May 31st.
Cates joined the Army in 1940, besides Korea he also fought in World War II.
Cates is set to be laid to rest in Chunchulla on September 21st.
