FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA)-- A heroic act in Fort Morgan over the weekend ended tragically after a woman drowned while attempting to save someone from The Gulf.
Several others also tried to help, but they had to be rescued too.
The Baldwin County coroner says the woman who died was 53-year-old Karen Graham of Tennessee.
She was part of a large group of people who formed a human chain to save a swimmer from a rip current.and that’s when things turned tragic.
Arm in arm, Graham was one of 20 people who linked together to save strangers.
Unfortunately, she herself fell victim to dangerous rip currents after the chain broke.
Another person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known.
“My heart goes out to the family of the lady that was lost and I’m sorry for everyone that was injured down here on the beach,” said Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Ralston.
Chief Ralston says initially they got a call for four swimmers in distress, then they learned beachgoers were forming a human chain to attempt a rescue, but before they could get there they got another call that the chain fell apart and at least 20 people now needed help.
“Putting additional people in the water, unless they are trained rescue swimmers only puts more people at risk,” said Chief Ralston.
He says Saturday afternoon there was extremely high surf with waves reaching up to five feet with flashing signs on the way to the beach warning people of the dangers.
“A five foot wave will knock you down, take your feet out from under you, and take you back out to sea and we have proof of that Saturday, unfortunately.”
Posts from heartbroken family and friends across Facebook say Graham's last moments show the kind of person she was, willing to do anything for someone in need.
