Mobile County has recorded its fourth day of decreases in reports of COVID-19 cases.
The county health department says 12 new cases were reported Tuesday.
That's down from 29, more than half, from Monday.
In the event of tropical weather, health leaders talked Wednesday about the need to use area shelters only as a last resort.
But they said authorities are getting shelters ready should they be needed.
Pebbles King with the Mobile County Health Department said, "Mass care shelters carry a high risk for the potential spread of COVID-19. All partners are working on the plan to implement social distancing, high risk shelters for 60 and older, and, also, isolation areas for those that are potentially sick."
The number of people with the virus in Mobile County stood at 2,293 starting Wednesday.
