Several area high school football games have been rescheduled due to a tropical storm warning for the area this weekend.
The Baldwin County School System has canceled all after school events scheduled for Friday, October 18, including high school football.
Games originally scheduled to be played Friday have been rescheduled for Saturday morning and afternoon.
Below is a list of rescheduled match-ups.
Games scheduled to be played Saturday, October 19:
Mary G. Montgomery at Foley, 11 a.m.
Robertsdale at Baldwin County, 11 a.m.
Spanish Fort at Blount, 12 p.m.
St. Luke's at Elberta, 2 p.m.
Daphne at Gulf Shores, 2 p.m.
This list will be updated as other games and times become available.
