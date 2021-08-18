high school football is back, and it kicks off Thursday night, August 19, 2021 on the gulf coast. A marquee matchup in Baldwin County sees the Spanish Fort Toros hosting Fairhope on The Hill in the California Dreaming Bowl. In a pre-game press conference Wednesday, coaches and players gave their thoughts on what it will take to win.

“Ruthless aggression and just not giving up and fighting the whole game,” offered Pirate senior defensive tackle, Elijah Webb.

“No three and outs. We keep moving the ball. Waste the clock,” countered Toros senior running back, Johnny Morris III.

Webb and Morris have a lot to prove this year and it all begins Thursday night on The Hill. These teams opened the 2020-2021 season playing one another. Fairhope pulled out the 11-point win in that one.

The Toros were fielding a green, sophomore quarterback in Brandon Byrd while the Pirates’ veteran QB, Riley Leonard led his team to victory. Leonard is now at the next level, playing for the Duke Blue Devils while Byrd has excelled, filling his team and his coach with confidence.

“Last year when we went down to Fairhope and played, he couldn’t even drive,” recalled Spanish Fort Head Coach, Ben Blackmon. “He went through a season, got through fifteen games and each week got better and better and better.”

Byrd closed out the year throwing for nearly 2,000 yards, rushing for close to 900 yards and led the Toros to the state championship game.

Fairhope’s Caden Creel will have his work cut out for him. W. C. Majors Field in Fairhope was named after his great grandfather, so Pirate blood runs thick with him. Fairhope Head Coach, Tim Carter said his skills continue to improve and his tenacity is unmatched.

“He’s scrappy in everything he does. He’s a throwback,” Carter said. “Tough kid, you know, just going to scratch and claw. I’ll tell you what. Two very similar quarterbacks.”

The tables are turned this year. Spanish Fort’s Brandon Byrd having the in-game experience and the home field advantage. Coach Blackmon said regardless of who wins, this non-region kickoff game helps both teams.

“I think when we play each other, we both get better,” Blackmon said. “Obviously, we didn’t win the game last year but when we came out of that game, and I turned the film on on Friday morning and watched. I told our staff, ‘We got a winner at quarterback.’”

Spanish Fort previously opened their season against McGill-Toolen until the Yellow Jackets became region opponents last year. The Toros looking to start the season off with a win for the first time in six years. Coach Blackmon, quick to point out though it’s not how you start, but how you finish. They’ve started 0-2 the last two years and still made it to the state championship game.