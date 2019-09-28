MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- High school students in Mobile took to the streets Friday to participate in a global youth climate protest.
The members of the Alabama School of Math and Science environmental club marched downtown to raise awareness for environmental and climate issues.
The students said they want to let people know that climate change and pollution is an urgent matter that will affect everyone on Earth.
The president of the club, May Jung, told FOX10 News, "We are not demanding people to change their entire lifestyles, and we're not trying to disregard people's beliefs. The students who participated in the protest are people of different backgrounds, religions, values, and political beliefs. But we all joined together for this important matter because it is bigger than all of us."
The students started at 4 p.m. and marched with signs in hand from ASMS to Government Plaza where they demonstrated for about an hour.
They are hoping that the protest will inspire people to make an effort to help the planet and protect the environment. They said they also want elected leaders to prioritize legislation and policies that will fight climate change.
Jung has also partnered with the Alabama Environmental Council to create the Alabama Environmental Youth Council. High school students interested in joining can click here apply on the group's website.
