BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County high schools, in an attempt to better academic performance, are scratching the block schedule in favor of a 7 period class day, according to Superintendent Eddie Tyler.
The change, will take place in the fall at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. Already under the 7 period class day are Robertsdale High School, Fairhope High School, Baldwin County High School and Elberta High School.
The 7 period class day will allow students to take each course, each day, with classes shortened to 50 minutes. The current block schedule includes longer class period that meet fewer times each week.
“I’ll argue with parents or students or anybody, the block schedule, people don’t stay true to the time on the block schedule," Superintendent Tyler said.
Despite a petition signed by some students and parents, and presented to Tyler at a Thursday school board meeting, Tyler told FOX10 News his mind is made up. One of the concerns from people opposed to the change is an increased workload, and with that, less time to participate in extracurricular activities.
“People who are spreading this drama out there that the students aren’t going to have the things they need to be successful, that’s sad and that’s not right," Tyler said. “We want extracurriculars to be strong but academics is at the head of the table and everyone else deserves a place but not at the head of the table.”
The 7 period day, Tyler says, is all about increasing academic performance, in some ways, by making teachers get right into the lesson and keep students from losing focus with shorter classes.
