SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A high-speed chase in Baldwin County Wednesday ended in a horrific crash, with a driver caught in the middle airlifted to the hospital.
It happened at the intersection of county roads 24 and 55 in Summerdale.
Police say they believe the driver who led them on the chase was wanted in another state.
Summerdale Police Sgt. Vince Miller said, "The driver of the dodge pickup truck in question did have a possible warrant, and that’s when the vehicle chase ensued off of Highway 59 there in Summerdale.”
The chase ended violently when the suspect’s truck slammed into an SUV.
"Obviously he didn’t stop at the stop sign, and he was given chase by the law officers and failed to stop,” Miller said.
The SUV was left mangled as a helicopter flew the innocent driver to a hospital. A passenger in the suspect’s truck was also taken to a hospital.
The man who caused the crash was taken by police to jail.
We’ve reached out to Summerdale police to hear what they've charged the suspect with and if, in fact, the he did have warrants for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.