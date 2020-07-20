A high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ended Monday afternoon in Tillman's Corner with two people taken into custody.
Mobile Police did not say what charges the two people will be facing.
Officers said the chase ended near the Lowe's on Rangeline Road just before 5 p.m.
