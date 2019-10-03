MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile reached a temperature of 98° on Thursday, October 3, smashing the previous record of 92° set in 1970 and 1884.
It's also the all-time high temperature for the month of October. That record was 97°F and was just set just two days earlier on October 1.
Pensacola also set a record with a high temperature of 97° breaking the previous high of 91° set in 2004. It's also the record high temperature for October.
🚨 HOT HOT HOT - Today's high temperatures in both Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL absolutely obliterated the previous daily high temperature records.— NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) October 3, 2019
😮 We also managed to break the ALL-TIME high temperature record for the month of October....AGAIN!
🙌 Bring on that cold front...
