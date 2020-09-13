MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Hurricane Center said there is a high threat of excessive rainfall in our area from Tropical Storm Sally.
The latest prediction has Sally's center hitting Louisiana early Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane. While winds won't be a major factor, the storm is moving slowly and is expected to dump rain on our area for several days before and after landfall.
Anywhere from 6”-12”+ of rain could fall making flooding a major concern with this system.
During a news conference on Sunday, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency warned people to stay away from dangerous water. EMA Director Zach Hood said along with flash flooding and river flooding, there will be rip currents at local beaches.
"Whether it's on the coast or in a couple of days as we deal with the rain event," said Hood. " What we want to encourage people today, there is no reason to enter dangerous waters."
The first rain bands should start late Sunday or Sunday overnight. Heavy rain bands will continue most of Monday, Tuesday, and even after landfall, the rain will continue into Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.