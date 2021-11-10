Two and a half months after a deadly washout, repairs are complete and Highway 26 in George County has reopened.
Three people lost their lives after driving into a massive hole that opened up during heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida. Nine others were injured during the incident on August 30.
Repairs to the highway cost nearly $2 million.
Saturday was a devastating day for one family impacted by the Highway 26 collapse in Mississippi late last month. Amanda Williams was the third person to die from the crash, after plummeting her truck deep into the ravine.
