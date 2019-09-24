Highway 135 through Gulf State Park closes for construction in Gulf Shores

For those of you who live, work, or play in South Baldwin County, a road closure may change your plans starting Tuesday.
State Highway 135 through Gulf State Park is closing beginning Tuesday morning for what city and park officials are calling necessary improvements.
The road is now closed to all bikers, pedestrians, and vehicles through Christmas Eve as crews work to re-stripe, repair, and install new railing systems along the highway to improve traffic flow and safety.
With the highway being a popular short cut for locals and tourists, park officials say this work is desperately needed.
“We’ll all benefit from a more controlled, more established connector from the beach road to the congestion and so forth in downtown Gulf Shores, and obviously 59,” said Gary Ellis, Gulf State Park Director of Community Relations and Administration.
State Highway 135 will be closed through Christmas Eve, but will re-open temporarily for Shrimp Fest in October.
All park facilities will remain open during construction as usual.
In the meantime you’re asked to use Highway 59 and Highway 182 as alternate routes.
