MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - On what would've been his 30th birthday, hundreds of family and friends mourned and celebrated the life of fallen Monroe County Deputy Jay Dailey; remembering him for his spirit, friendship, and love of fatherhood.
Dailey died in a car accident Monday as he responded to a burglary call. He leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, Karlie, whose middle name, is Jay.
"There's nothing more in this world that my brother loved than his little daughter Karlie," Dailey's brother Michael said. "Karlie was his heart."
Following a Friday afternoon visitation service, dozens of balloons were released into the air, to shouts of 'Happy Birthday Jay-Jay' coming from those who loved the 29-year-old.
"[His death] was a gut-shot to the heart, missing Jay-Jay, losing Jay-Jay the way we did, but I know he's in a better place and he gave the ultimate sacrifice for us and for his community," Jay's brother, Michael said. "He'll definitely be our hero forever.
One of the day's more heartwarming, but yet heartbreaking moments, was when Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright lifted Dailey's daughter in the air for a picture. Standing alongside them, were Dailey's brothers and sisters in law enforcement.
"You hear a lot of people say, 'that's my cousin, that's my brother,' because that's the type of relationship [Jay] established with everyone he came in contact with," Jay's brother Brian, told FOX10 News, sharing how he was not surprised at the hundreds who came to pay their respects in the day leading up to Dailey's funeral.
Julius 'Jay' Dailey, will be laid to rest Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Monroeville at 1 p.m. A trust fund has also been set up for Dailey's daughter. All donations can be mailed to 'Monroe Education Employee Credit Union' at 456 South Alabama Ave. in Monroeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.