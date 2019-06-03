ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a beloved Robertsdale man who died on a weekend motorcycle ride, is hoping he isn't remembered for the tragic incident that took his life, but instead the life he lived for 43 years.
Elmer Cook Jr., died Saturday afternoon, when police say he was struck on the side of the road by an under the influence driver. Cook leaves behind three children.
"He was just the nicest guy you'd ever meet," Cook's brother, Ryan said. "He would just captivate you with his smile."
Cook, who found joy in riding on his father's motorcycle, was a lifelong resident of Robertsdale.
"Nobody ever forgot him when they met him, he wouldn't let you," Ryan Cook said. "His smile made you smile."
Police have since charged a man with manslaughter and DUI related to Cook's death. Cook's family, not wishing to talk at length about the incident or suspect in the case - but instead, choosing to reflect on the fond memories they have with the beloved father, son and brother.
"My fondest and most recent memory I have is riding my motorcycle with him, we rode together, and you can't take that away," Ryan Cook said.
And though Cook's tragic loss naturally may challenge the family's faith, in their grief, they are finding comfort through their faith.
"[Elmer] knew where he was going and we know where he is now," Ryan Cook said. "The good Lord has got him and we love that."
Funeral arrangement haven't been finalized for Elmer Cook Jr., but when they are, FOX10 News will update this story with those plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.