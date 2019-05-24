A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a bicyclist on May 16 has been arrested.
Police say 46-year-old Robert Lovelace of Pensacola was arrested around 6:30 Friday, May 24. He is charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run with injuries and felony driving with a suspended license.
The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of N and Strong streets. Witnesses told police Gerald Kyles, 38, of Pensacola was in the intersection when he was struck by a blue car that was northbound on N Street. Police were told that the driver of the car got out, asked Kyles if he was all right and then left the scene.
Lovelace was identified from evidence left at the scene. He was driving a 2010 blue Buick Lacrosse.
