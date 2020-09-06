PRICHARD Ala, (WALA) -- Prichard Police said a Friday night hit-and-run sent two men to the hospital.
According to investigators, the victims were on Elaine Street near Margie Avenue when they were hit by a silver or grey four-door sedan.
Both men, identified as Joseph Goff, 61, and Willie Slater, 64, were rushed to University Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
Prichard Police are asking for anyone with additional information about this case to call investigators.
