At least one individual suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday night during the Order of Inca parade.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, there were reports of several people injured however, they only have confirmation of one individual hit by the vehicle. They say the driver of the vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.
This all happened near the Mobile Civic Center and Hamilton Street. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
