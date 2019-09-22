CREOLA, Ala. (WALA)-- Over two dozen fishermen threw their lines at the River Delta Marina in Creola Saturday for the first ever Hold the Line fishing tournament.
All the proceeds from the event going to support the Women's Resource Center in Mobile County.
The center has served Mobile for 35 years, providing free pregnancy and health resources, as well as family planning and education.
"It helps fund everything that we do. We are totally funded by our partners. We have no right now any federal funding so everything that we do is supported by the community and we have amazing support," said the resource center’s CEO, Marty Carrell.
"That's what fishermen are all about. coming out and supporting something that means a lot to the community and the people involved," said fisherman and sponsor, Richard Parker with Bass Tactix.
Carrell says this is the first fishing tournament they've hosted, but they plan to grow the event next year.
