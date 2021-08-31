Holt resident charged with aggravated assault on deputy

A Holt resident is charged with driving a pickup truck towards an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy in the roadway after a traffic stop near Baker Monday.

River Harper, 18, was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer, making a false report of a crime and tampering with evidence, the OCSO says.

According to the OCSO, Harper was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over by a deputy on Old River Road around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When the driver, not yet identified, jumped out and ran the deputy began to chase him, the agency says.

The deputy was on a bridge in the middle of a two-lane road when he then saw the truck coming at him at a high rate of speed. In fear of being struck, the Sheriff's Office says, he was forced to take evasive action and fired two rounds at the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle turned out to belong to Harper, who after the incident filed a sworn affidavit of complaint claiming her truck had been stolen. The OCSO says Harper later admitted to investigators she was driving the truck towards the deputy, filed a false report that it was stolen and that she fled to conceal possible evidence located in the truck at the time of the traffic stop.