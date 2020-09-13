MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- For the first time ever University of South Alabama fans got to cheer on the Jags from their very own stadium.
“Oh! It’s overwhelming. Words cannot explain it,” said Terry Henderson, Father of a USA football player.
In an all-around historic kickoff, the Jaguars first home game at Hancock Whitney is in the books.
“It just feels so real and I'm just like, so happy that we finally have a stadium… I’m just so excited to be here,” said USA Sophomore, Javian Hamilton.
For many it’s been a long time coming.
“This is beautiful. We been waiting on this… it should have came a while ago.There was nothing here when I was here... two buildings,” said Pete Bryan, who graduated from USA back in 1970.
In the midst of a pandemic.
“COVID-19 and the pandemic we didn’t know if this would happen,” said John Littles, father of a USA football player.
The tremendous 25,000 seat stadium was cut down to 25% capacity.
For the 6,000 lucky fans who got to experience history firsthand Saturday night, the multi-million dollar facility went beyond their expectations.
“It looks really good,” said Daniela Utrilla.
“The stadium’s absolutely beautiful, it's something really to be proud of,” said Scott Hughes.
“We are so excited everything looks absolutely amazing. A far cry from Ladd Peebles Stadium,” Gwen Henderson, mother of a USA football player.
Even the competitions gotta admit..
“This is a fantastic facility,” said Tulane fan, Dennis Whaley.
Of course, a big part of game day not seen Saturday night: tailgating.
There won’t be any tailgating on campus during September because of COVID-19, but officials will re-evaluate to see if it will be possible by October.
