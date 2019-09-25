Two hundred years ago, most of present day Alabama was still part of the Mississippi territory. That's before the Creek and Choctaw Indian nations both claimed the same strip of land in what is now Clarke and Marengo counties. Around 1805 the Creeks and Choctaws decided to settle the dispute with a game of stick ball. The Choctaws won. With the state's 200th anniversary, the two groups have agreed to return to the boundary line to share a bit of living history.
EVENT DETAILS:
Homecoming at the Boundary: History Demonstrations
Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Open to the public
Admission $2
Homecoming at the Boundary: Modern Stickball Game
Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Thomasville High School
$5
