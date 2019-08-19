Last week Brok Weaver’s life changed forever.
"I would be an idiot not to sign Brok Weaver,” said Dana White, the President of UFC.
"Just to look over and see the smile on Dana White and Shawn Shelby's face. I knew at that point I had the contract, but I still can't believe it. I woke up this morning like man I am in the UFC,” said Brok Weaver, a local fighter from McIntosh.
Hours of hard work and training is just a part of his journey.
Brok's story starts in McIntosh Alabama.
A town where less than 230 people call home.
"It's small but it's good,” said Maxine Weaver, Brok’s grandma.
"This is where I grew up. This is my grandparents’ house, trailer, double wide. This is pretty much where I have lived my whole life on top of this hill, since I can remember,” said Brok.
Behind that double-wide is where Brok became a fighter.
"It started from this place. It started from who it made me. Growing up and fighting and losing fights and winning. You never really lose, you learn,” said Brok.
A outdoor gym in the heat of Alabama that features rusted weights, an old tire, a uneven red clay hill, and a devoted partner.
"Nothing beats this, the fresh air, the mosquitoes that bite everybody else but me. Nothing else beats this,” said Brok.
It's all he needed to become a homegrown hero.
"That means the world to me. I am proud of him. He has done what he's always wanted to do, get into the UFC. That's what he wanted to do for a long, long time,” said Maxine Weaver.
While McIntosh is his hometown, it's also the place that tore him down.
"I went from training six days a week two times a day to partying five days a week training three, once. Hungover most of the time getting my butt kicked in training,” said Brok.
He packed his bags and headed south to Miami to get away from the distractions.
Where he re-found God, and met his wife.
"She's my better half, she helps me keep my faith strong, she also loves fighting, she understands. She's perfect for me,” said Brok.
He climbed back up the hill and overcame adversity.
"I hope that I set a positive influence to my people and all of the young athletes to just never quit,” said Brok.
No matter where his journey might take him, he will never forget where it all started.
"I am this place. I am McIntosh Alabama,” said Brok.
