MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Official estimates peg the homeless population somewhere between 550 and 650 people in Mobile and Baldwin counties, but an advocate for the homeless maintains the true number likely is 10 times that in Mobile County, alone.

“They miss a lot of parts of the county,” said Elizabeth Chiepalich, who runs a Homeless in Mobile Facebook page. “They go to areas where the homeless population is the lowest, which are the main arteries, the streets downtown and in west Mobile. So it’s extremely inaccurate.”

This week, Housing First conducted an annual Point-in-Time headcount of the homeless. Derek Boulware, chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization, said the numbers from the homeless census are not yet available. But he acknowledged they almost certainly will dramatically undercount the homeless. He said his organization, for instance, serves some 3,600 people a year.

“It’s just the nature of the way the count is done,” he said. “It’s done at one time. You know, a lot of factors can play into it. Weather can play into it. So you really can’t have a consistency because it’s outside.”

The numbers go to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which helps determine funding levels for homeless programs.

Homelessness comes in different shapes. There are homeless tent communities under highway overpasses and off the beaten path throughout Mobile. Other homeless folks prefer to live alone, while some people “couch surf” at the homes of friends and relatives without having a permanent address.

“The last five years, I’ve been homeless on and off,” said Mark Smith, who temporarily has been living on Chiepaplich’s property in Theodore while to tries to get back on his feet.

Smith told FOX10 News that he was living in Florida when Hurricane Ida last year displaced his three kids and four grandchildren in Louisiana.

“So I took off on a bicycle and started heading that way, you know, catching work on the way, sending the money to my kids,” he said.

‘I don’t live like regular homeless people’

But Smith said he and his dog, Enzo, never made it back to Louisiana. He said he found regular work doing landscaping or painting jobs in the Mobile area – but still did not have a place to live.

“You know, I was sleeping on the street,” he said. “But I don’t live like regular homeless people, like with all the trash and everything.”

Smith’s descent into homeless began like it does for many without homes.

“Drugs, depression,” he said. with a nervous laugh.

Smith said his plan is to save money and get into permanent housing. He said he has tried to get help from social service providers but added that transportation in Mobile is a big challenge for homeless people away from the bus routes in the city center.

That is a common impediment, Chiepalich said. Even without the transportation problems, she said, there a severe shortage of homeless shelters. Another big hurdle, she said, is that many homeless folks do not have identification.

“People have gone through life crisis, and they’ve ended up on the street, and they walked away from their bag a minute, and they lost their license,” she said. “They were evicted from their home; they came from their job, and their birth certificate and Social Security card is gone.”

And without those documents, Chiepalich said, life can be frustrating.

“If you don’t have any ID, it’s extremely hard to get ID to access the shelters, mental health care, medical health care,” he said.

Housing First on Friday sponsored the annual Project Homeless Connect, which bought to The Grounds health care providers, volunteer lawyers, mental health counselors and other service organizations that help homeless people. WAVE Transit buses gave homeless people free rides from various points in Mobile and Baldwin County.

There was even a table where people could get free state ID cards.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone who is experiencing homelessness to get access in a one-stop place,” Boulware said. “And it also great – it’s a great opportunity for agencies that do what we do to connect. As I said before, we do this all year long, but this is the one time of the year we’re all together under one roof.”

Squabble over camping ordinance

Chiepalich’s advocacy has put her on a collision course with an ordinance proposed by District 4 City Councilman Ben Reynolds that would make it illegal to camp on city rights of way without a permit. She argues a crackdown on camping would hurt homeless people with no place else to go.

Reynolds said he supports efforts to solve homelessness and went to Friday’s event at The Grounds to learn more. But he said the city should not wait for an elusive solution to that overarching problem before tackling the narrower issue.

“I don’t know that I have the solution of how to connect all the dots. … But I do know this, that there is a public health and public safety concern that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Homeless people often are tucked away, out of plain sight. A man who asked not to be identified, for instance, told FOX10 News that he has lived the last two years in a tent in a wooded area in Theodore, not far from a convenience store.

He did not want to go into details, but the former truck driver said he lost everything he had and became estranged from his family.

“It’s hard, man. It’s hard,” he said. “All you can do is keep on pushing forward and keep trying. It’s all you can do. And it’s rough.”

But the man said he has it better than many other homeless people. He said he has a vehicle and earns enough money doing odd jobs to buy food. He said he hopes to save enough money to buy some land.

“Everybody out here are not bad people,” he said. “They just had bad luck in life. Something kicked them down one way or the other. A member who died. I know a guy watched his little girl die in a car accident and went to drinking and doing drugs. That’s why he’s on the streets. It don’t make him a bad person. He had something traumatic happen to him.”

Smith, the homeless man living on Chiepalich’s property, said he is not looking for handouts.

“Living on the street I never asked for money,” he said. “Never. I always asked for work.”